Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. Mimecast reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIME. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,357,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,737,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,370,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $64,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,946. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 2,270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 551,849 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Mimecast by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,567,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,239,000 after purchasing an additional 541,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 233,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $44.79 on Thursday. Mimecast has a one year low of $31.98 and a one year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91.

Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

