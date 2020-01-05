Zacks: Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to post $111.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $417.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.40 million to $419.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $468.50 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $472.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million.

Several research firms have commented on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMK opened at $29.57 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

