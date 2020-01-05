Zacks: Brokerages Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Consumer Edge cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $184.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day moving average is $183.18. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $196.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,808 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $2,264,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

