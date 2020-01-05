Zacks: Brokerages Set $96.00 Target Price for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.86 (Hold) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $96.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.72 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Globe Life an industry rank of 215 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GL shares. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE GL traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $107.28.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Globe Life will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

In other news, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $534,065.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $1,815,405.00. Insiders sold a total of 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963 over the last ninety days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

