Zacks: Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Given $14.25 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $14.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Water Resources an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

GWRS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 9,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.27 million, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.08. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.76%. Analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.0241 dividend. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.33%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

