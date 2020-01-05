Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Hold

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 330,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $10,586,683.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 99,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,440.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 311,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $9,819,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,955.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 921,315 shares of company stock valued at $29,213,675 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.