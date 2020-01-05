Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) to Hold

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.97. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $56,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,487. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 394,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 182,264 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 3,657.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 108,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 101,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

