Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) to Sell

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wabtec have underperformed its industry in a year, partly due to escalating operating expenses. The company's high operating expenses and the consequent deterioration in the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) are quite concerning. Operating expenses skyrocketed more than 100% in the first nine months of 2019. Additionally, the deceleration in the industrial sector does not bode well for the company. However, the inclusion of GE Transportation products is helping the company grow its sales significantly. In 2019, Wabtec expects sales to have been $8.2 billion while adjusted earnings per share are estimated to have been between $4.15 and $4.20. Wabtec's efforts to reward its shareholders are appreciative too. Inclusion of Wabtec in the coveted S&P 500 index in February 2019 is another positive.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WAB. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $80.33 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $56,858.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at $569,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 47.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55,450.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

