Zacks Investment Research Lowers BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) to Sell

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BBX Capital Corporation is a holding company whose principal holding is Bluegreen Corporation. The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects, as well as acquisitions, investments and management of middle market operating businesses. BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of BBX stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. BBX Capital has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. BBX Capital had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $255.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.13 million. Equities analysts predict that BBX Capital will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BBX Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,072,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 119,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BBX Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BBX Capital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,193,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,600,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BBX Capital by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 204,175 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

