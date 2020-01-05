Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.00.

NYSE:KWR traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,081. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $141.79 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.03.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,687,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

