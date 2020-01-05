Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Buy

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $291.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $14.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $118.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 39.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 27.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

