Zacks: Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Malvern Bancorp an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of MLVF opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $179.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 18.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLVF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

