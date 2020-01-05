Zacks: OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $17.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OFS Credit an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ OCCI traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,121. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

