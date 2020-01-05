Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.04.

Shares of ZLAB traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 183,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,606. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at about $3,839,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at about $9,225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 131.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 220,731 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

