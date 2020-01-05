Zel One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.18 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Zel has a market cap of $2.80 million and $3.18 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00424321 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00073547 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00100904 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002625 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000427 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 88,401,500 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

