Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.80.

NYSE ZEN opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -82.47 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $94.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. Research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $51,685.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $260,359.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,164.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,006 shares of company stock worth $6,291,193. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 31.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 20.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 185.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 5,120.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 81,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

