Zilla Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $285,418.00 and $5,784.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00191299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.01513727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00123393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.