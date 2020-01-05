Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $45.97 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, Korbit, Coinone and Zebpay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00190334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.01508448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,095,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,803,562,116 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Radar Relay, DEx.top, HitBTC, Coinone, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Hotbit, FCoin, Gate.io, Kucoin, Upbit, DDEX, Coinhub, BitForex, WazirX, OKEx, Huobi, IDEX, Binance, UEX, Tokenomy, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, BitMart, Korbit, Koinex, DragonEX, Bithumb, GOPAX and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.