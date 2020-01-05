ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Stock Price Up 11.3%

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.48, approximately 180,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 114,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZK International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,837 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.14% of ZK International Group worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.