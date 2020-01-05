Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities set a $69.00 target price on Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other Zogenix news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,711,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $1,165,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,107.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,525. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 383.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 1,388.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period.

Zogenix stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

