zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €101.33 ($117.83).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

ETR:ZO1 traded down €0.90 ($1.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €83.40 ($96.98). The company had a trading volume of 12,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a 52-week low of €80.90 ($94.07) and a 52-week high of €137.10 ($159.42). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $595.91 million and a PE ratio of -83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

