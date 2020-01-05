Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $446.84

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.84 and traded as low as $436.32. Zotefoams shares last traded at $438.00, with a volume of 5,882 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $211.56 million and a PE ratio of 25.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 447.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 489.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In other Zotefoams news, insider Steve Good bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £25,950 ($34,135.75).

Zotefoams Company Profile (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.