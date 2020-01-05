ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down to $23.72

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.21, but opened at $23.72. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 2,546,200 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $736.71 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $65,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

