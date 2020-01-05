Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,466,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 82,322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,453,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 833,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.52. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. Research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

