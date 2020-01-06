$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Scorpio Bulkers reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SALT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Noble Financial set a $8.50 price target on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of NYSE:SALT traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,965. The stock has a market cap of $430.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $7.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 111.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 250,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,527,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 164,083 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

