-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of BLPH stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,472. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.22.

In related news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 333,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $146,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 704,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $352,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 116,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

