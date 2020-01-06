$0.08 EPS Expected for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wendys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Wendys reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Wendys to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 151,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter worth $99,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendys in the third quarter valued at $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

