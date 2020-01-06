$0.14 EPS Expected for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. Inovalon posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INOV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on Inovalon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,444,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,516,000 after acquiring an additional 77,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter worth about $20,519,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 8.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 799,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 59,674 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INOV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.25. 283,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,855. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 101.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

