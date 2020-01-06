$0.15 EPS Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.22. 11,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,540. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.76 million, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 509.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

