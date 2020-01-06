$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. SLM posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $405.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

SLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth $278,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of SLM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 234,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,621 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

SLM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,670. SLM has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

