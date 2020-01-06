-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.14). Sol Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($1.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.98%. The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sol Gel Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

