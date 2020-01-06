-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Eyenovia reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

EYEN opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $68.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 29,945 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $80,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,226,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,694.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 15,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,214.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 76,645 shares of company stock valued at $220,977. 43.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 25.1% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 22.4% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 99,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 72.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,697 shares in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

