$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In related news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $6,945,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,735 shares of company stock worth $8,825,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 857.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,074,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 929.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,728,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,889 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,482 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.71. 209,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,500,651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

