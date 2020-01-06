-$0.44 EPS Expected for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). AMAG Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

AMAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAG opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.42. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 727.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 802,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 407,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 141,311 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

