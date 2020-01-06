-$0.44 EPS Expected for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market cap of $209.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.23. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

