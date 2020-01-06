$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. SPX Flow reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPX Flow.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on SPX Flow and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Flow stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.11.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX Flow (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.