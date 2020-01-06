-$0.56 EPS Expected for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($1.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCKT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

RCKT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.21. 14,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,825. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.07. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.84. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $27.59.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,977,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,661,000 after buying an additional 1,519,239 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $11,801,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $8,462,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after buying an additional 447,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 420,686 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.