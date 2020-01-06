-$0.56 EPS Expected for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($1.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCKT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

RCKT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.21. 14,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,825. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.07. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.84. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $27.59.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,977,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,661,000 after buying an additional 1,519,239 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $11,801,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $8,462,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after buying an additional 447,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 420,686 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.