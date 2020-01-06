$0.62 EPS Expected for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. Proto Labs posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Northcoast Research lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair lowered Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,039,000 after buying an additional 92,643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,065 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,538,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,103,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,420,000 after purchasing an additional 343,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.19. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $88.75 and a twelve month high of $130.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.11.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.