$0.75 EPS Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Starbucks also reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.51.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $32,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

