-$0.85 EPS Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) will report ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.83). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,663. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $457,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $197,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,261,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

