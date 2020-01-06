$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. MAXIMUS reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MAXIMUS.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $754.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $930,201.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,411,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,083,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,604,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 1,307.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 51,004 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,989. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. MAXIMUS has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Article: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAXIMUS (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.