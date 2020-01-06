-$0.96 EPS Expected for Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.86). Urovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($3.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Urovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Shares of UROV stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Urovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,083,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,420,000. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

