0Chain Price Hits $0.0277 on Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1,244.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000262 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCN is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net.

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

