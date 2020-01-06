$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.42. Align Technology posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.55.

In other Align Technology news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $130,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,761. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 115.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.05. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.11.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

