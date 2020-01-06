$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CERN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.83. The company had a trading volume of 26,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,328. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 26.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 142.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 185.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

