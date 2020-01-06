$1.52 EPS Expected for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nice’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Nice reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nice will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nice.

Get Nice alerts:

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,447. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nice has a twelve month low of $102.67 and a twelve month high of $161.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nice in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nice in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Nice by 41.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Nice in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nice in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nice (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.