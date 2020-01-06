$1.56 EPS Expected for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) to announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Wyndham Destinations posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of WYND traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $51.02. 7,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,911. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $52.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth $406,681,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,657,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,273,000 after acquiring an additional 106,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,369,000 after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 725,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,834,000 after acquiring an additional 147,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

