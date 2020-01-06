$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to report sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Science Applications International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 183.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 844,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,774,000 after purchasing an additional 546,291 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 99.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 75.5% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 102,388 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.38. 11,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,845. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.