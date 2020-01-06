$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.92. BOK Financial reported earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,258. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.72.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $655,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,875.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $204,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 355.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

