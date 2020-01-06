$108.34 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to announce $108.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.07 million and the highest is $108.60 million. BancFirst reported sales of $100.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $417.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.93 million to $417.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $432.45 million, with estimates ranging from $431.90 million to $433.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $107.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.77 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $61.98. 38,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,488. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. BancFirst has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,672,370. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 1,267.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $141,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

